5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) Insider Buys A$1,500,000.00 in Stock

5G Networks Limited (ASX:5GN) insider Joseph Demase bought 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$1,500,000.00 ($1,063,829.79).

Shares of 5GN opened at A$0.79 ($0.56) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 million and a PE ratio of -15.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.93. 5G Networks Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.59 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of A$1.72 ($1.22).

5G Networks Company Profile

5G Networks Limited provides high speed network and the cloud infrastructure services in Australia. It offers various services, including integrated fiber and wireless network, cloud infrastructure, high speed unlimited Internet access, wholesale cloud, redundancy, virtual private network, business phone systems, managed services, and consulting services.

