995,737 Shares in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 995,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Plug Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Plug Power by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 33,484 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $2,281,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $4.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Plug Power Inc has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $4,253,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,924,740.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 99,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $425,995.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,213.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,606,569 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,003. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUG. BidaskClub downgraded Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

