ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 22 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a CHF 25 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price target on ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a CHF 27 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price target on ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 26 price target on ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 22.55.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

