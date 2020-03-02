Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.02 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.96. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $30.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANF. ValuEngine raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.