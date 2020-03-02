ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Short Interest Update

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 30th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABIOMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ABIOMED by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in ABIOMED by 638.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ABIOMED by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $150.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.89. ABIOMED has a twelve month low of $147.28 and a twelve month high of $352.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. ABIOMED’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABIOMED will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

