ABM Industries (ABM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect ABM Industries to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. ABM Industries has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.90-2.10 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.90-2.10 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect ABM Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ABM opened at $32.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 5,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $235,470.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $27,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.94.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

