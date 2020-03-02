Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) Receives $4.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Acasti Pharma from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.