AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) PT Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AdaptHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AHCO opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $2,356,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.