Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $12.31 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $795.08 million, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 124,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 71,440 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

