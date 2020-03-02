Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) PT Set at €650.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €650.00 ($755.81) target price on Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ADYEN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €850.00 ($988.37) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €900.00 ($1,046.51) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €740.00 ($860.47) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €885.00 ($1,029.07) target price on shares of Adyen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €797.86 ($927.74).

