Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGLE) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea Bio Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the lowest is ($0.67). Aeglea Bio Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea Bio Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($2.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.54). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aeglea Bio Therapeutics.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated an “average” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Aeglea Bio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea Bio Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.02. Aeglea Bio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Aeglea Bio Therapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme, which is in early clinical development stage for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency, an autosomal recessive metabolic disease caused by a marked decrease in the activity of the native arginase 1 enzyme; and for treating Arginine dependent cancers.

