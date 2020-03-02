Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Given “Buy” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AERI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

AERI opened at $17.50 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 499.8% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 176,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 147,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,153,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 118,596 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,967,000 after buying an additional 266,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 47,265 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

