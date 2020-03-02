Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $219.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.00 and a 12 month high of $257.01.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

