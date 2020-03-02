AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Short Interest Update

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,710,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the January 30th total of 23,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AK Steel during the first quarter worth about $516,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in AK Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AK Steel by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,007,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 39,937 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in AK Steel by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 248,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 120,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AK Steel by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 685,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 202,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.90. AK Steel has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.59.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AK Steel will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKS. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra raised shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.55.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

