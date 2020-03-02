Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Short Interest Update

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the January 30th total of 9,340,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of AKBA opened at $8.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.71. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKBA shares. ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 79,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 585,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 231.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 207,708 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

