Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 598,800 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 637,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $21.77 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.26.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKRO. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $120,163,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,409,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,478,000 after buying an additional 379,505 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1,200.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 31,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.