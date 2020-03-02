Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Akorn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.83.

AKRX stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Akorn has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Akorn by 572.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Akorn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Akorn by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Akorn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Akorn by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

