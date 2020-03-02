AlarmCom’s (ALRM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

ALRM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AlarmCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AlarmCom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.30.

AlarmCom stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.05. AlarmCom has a twelve month low of $41.06 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlarmCom will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

