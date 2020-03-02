Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion and a PE ratio of 28.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.67. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of C$14.62 and a 52 week high of C$22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

