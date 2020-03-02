Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ALLK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Allakos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on Allakos in a research note on Thursday. They set an underweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allakos has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.00.

ALLK opened at $62.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. Allakos has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 33.8% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,077,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,955,000 after buying an additional 776,827 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 110.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 680,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,565,000 after acquiring an additional 592,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,877,000 after acquiring an additional 572,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 141.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,365,000 after acquiring an additional 449,407 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

