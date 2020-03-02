Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 464,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 495,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of ALLT opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.72 million, a P/E ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.83. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.05.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.