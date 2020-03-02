Almeela Price Tops $0.0916 on Major Exchanges (KZE)

Almeela (CURRENCY:KZE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Almeela token can currently be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and LATOKEN. Almeela has a market capitalization of $342,037.00 and approximately $206.00 worth of Almeela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Almeela has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00712332 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016891 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000644 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Almeela Profile

Almeela is a token. Almeela’s total supply is 8,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,733,419 tokens. Almeela’s official Twitter account is @almeelatoken. The official website for Almeela is www.almeela.com.

Buying and Selling Almeela

Almeela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Almeela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Almeela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Almeela using one of the exchanges listed above.

