Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -2.40

News stories about Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor earned a media sentiment score of -2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

AOSL stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 1.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

