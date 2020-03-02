Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Holdings Increased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 645,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Alphatec comprises about 1.0% of EAM Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 1.05% of Alphatec worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 228,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,113,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares during the period. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. Alphatec Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.90.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 794,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,847. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

