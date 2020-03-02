Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Update

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 16,030,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

MO opened at $40.37 on Monday. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of -56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

