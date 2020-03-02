Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price reduced by Imperial Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have an inline rating on the stock.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Amc Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.96 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Amc Networks stock opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Amc Networks has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $68.27. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amc Networks during the first quarter worth $128,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the third quarter worth $2,546,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 24.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.