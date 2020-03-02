American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Cfra

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective lowered by Cfra from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.23.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.