American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters has set its Q4 guidance at $0.34-0.36 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEO. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

