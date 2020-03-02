American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Short Interest Update

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 21,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 665,256 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,758,000 after acquiring an additional 567,714 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.87. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

