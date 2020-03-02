Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague acquired 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.53 per share, with a total value of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,913.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

