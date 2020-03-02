Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amgen worth $132,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 643.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 330,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,765,000 after acquiring an additional 286,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

AMGN stock opened at $199.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.45. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

