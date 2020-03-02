Analysts Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.13. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 278,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 619.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 173,319 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 426.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,188 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 277,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 275,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $483.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.57. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $19.55.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

