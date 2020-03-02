Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.15. Nordic American Tanker reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NAT opened at $3.22 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,613,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,260,360 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 399,240 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 775.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 173,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the 4th quarter worth about $5,493,000. 37.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

