Analysts Expect Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Itau Unibanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Itau Unibanco reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itau Unibanco will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Itau Unibanco.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 321.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 635,683 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 6.8% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 36,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 12,000,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,626,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itau Unibanco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITUB opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Itau Unibanco has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 19.72%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

