Analysts Set Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) PT at $15.64

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Raymond James set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.87 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

