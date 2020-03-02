Analysts Set Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) PT at $34.33

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLW shares. ValuEngine downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Clearwater Paper from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after buying an additional 31,605 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 68,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 38.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.39 million, a P/E ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Clearwater Paper has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.74.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

