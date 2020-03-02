Analysts Set RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Target Price at $6.33

Shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTIX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 3,089.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 30,894 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of RTI Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RTI Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in RTI Surgical by 685.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 123,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RTIX opened at $3.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.01. RTI Surgical has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.11 million, a P/E ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.18.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

