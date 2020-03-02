Analysts Set Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price at $17.60

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

SONO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $2,420,363.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $120,911.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares in the company, valued at $102,245.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 252,721 shares of company stock worth $3,236,509. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -384.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.49 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

