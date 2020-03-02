Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canada Goose (GOOS)

Canada Goose (TSE: GOOS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Canada Goose was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$38.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$67.00.

2/10/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$57.00.

2/10/2020 – Canada Goose had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$50.00 to C$44.00.

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$37.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of C$34.28 and a 12 month high of C$76.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.14.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

