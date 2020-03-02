Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Isra Vision (ISR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Isra Vision (ETR: ISR) recently:

2/26/2020 – Isra Vision was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Pareto Securities. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Isra Vision was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Isra Vision was given a new €50.00 ($58.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Isra Vision was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:ISR opened at €50.05 ($58.20) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. Isra Vision AG has a twelve month low of €29.70 ($34.53) and a twelve month high of €51.20 ($59.53). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €41.54 and its 200-day moving average is €39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55.

ISRA VISION AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface inspection and image processing systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Automation and Surface Vision. It offers robot vision solutions, including 2D and mono 2 ½D robot vision, mono 3D, 3D shape matching, 3D shape matching multi-view, 3D photogrammetry, 3D stereo sensor, 3D stereo system, 3D area profile scan, 3D intelliPICK point cloud, 3D visual servo, and 3D adapted uncalibrated robot automation systems, as well as 2D inline, and 3D gap and flush sensor systems.

