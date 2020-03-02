Analyzing Ovintiv (OVV) & Its Rivals

Ovintiv (NYSE: OVV) is one of 184 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ovintiv to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv’s peers have a beta of 1.93, meaning that their average stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ovintiv and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 7 5 0 2.42 Ovintiv Competitors 2398 9195 12812 429 2.45

Ovintiv currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 119.88%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 74.24%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Ovintiv pays out 11.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 45.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.73 billion $234.00 million 3.51 Ovintiv Competitors $10.14 billion $686.21 million 7.58

Ovintiv’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv 3.48% 8.52% 3.98% Ovintiv Competitors -11.53% -1.97% 4.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Ovintiv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ovintiv peers beat Ovintiv on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ovintiv

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc.

