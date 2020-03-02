Analyzing Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) & GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG)

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) and GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Destinations $4.04 billion 0.86 $672.00 million $5.62 7.10 GreenTree Hospitality Group $137.45 million 8.50 $57.32 million $0.61 18.87

Wyndham Destinations has higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenTree Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Wyndham Destinations pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wyndham Destinations is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wyndham Destinations and GreenTree Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Destinations 0 2 3 0 2.60 GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus price target of $58.80, suggesting a potential upside of 47.37%. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a consensus price target of $16.07, suggesting a potential upside of 39.59%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Risk & Volatility

Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Destinations and GreenTree Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Destinations 12.52% -92.76% 6.95% GreenTree Hospitality Group 40.10% 24.28% 13.57%

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats GreenTree Hospitality Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.