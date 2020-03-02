Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, February 24th. FBN Securities decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

PLAN stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $33.59 and a 1 year high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,853 shares in the company, valued at $56,600,807.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,722 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,876 over the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,684,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Anaplan by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,777,000 after acquiring an additional 952,927 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,994,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

