ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Position Lowered by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc decreased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,857,310.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $7,816,415 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $242.19 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.21.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.22.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

