Apache (NYSE:APA) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Cfra

Apache (NYSE:APA) had its target price cut by Cfra from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Apache in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Argus cut Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Get Apache alerts:

Shares of APA opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.64. Apache has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apache will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apache by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Apache by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 469,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after buying an additional 77,977 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Apache by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 32,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Apache by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.