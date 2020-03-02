Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 7,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 38.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on AAOI. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

AAOI opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $192.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.