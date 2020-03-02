Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Cut to $11.50 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $8.93 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $72,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

