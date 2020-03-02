Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $10.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of research firms have commented on APTO. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,609,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 127,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 228,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTO stock opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 7.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.63. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.25.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

