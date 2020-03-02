ARAW (ARAW) Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. During the last week, ARAW has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. ARAW has a total market cap of $8,063.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARAW Token Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

