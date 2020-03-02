Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Down 8.0% in February

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 204,500 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 30th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AC opened at $41.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.85. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The stock has a market cap of $925.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.69 per share, for a total transaction of $83,066.16. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $64,458.42. Insiders bought a total of 7,158 shares of company stock worth $244,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Associated Capital Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.